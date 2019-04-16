Christina on the Coast Will Take Viewers Inside Christina Anstead's New Life Starting May 23

Christina Anstead is striking out on her own. E! News can confirm the new life and design business series, Christina on the Coast, will premiere Thursday, May 23 at 9 p.m. on HGTV.

"You may know me from flipping houses," Anstead said in a statement. "But there's a lot more sides to me than that. I'm a mom with a new business venture, a new man and a new point of view. I'm helping people create beautiful new spaces to spend time with their families. There is something wonderful about reinventing someone's world."