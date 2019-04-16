Kit Harington Doesn't "Give a F--k" If You're Let Down by Game of Thrones' Final Season

"I know how much people cared about this. I know how much pressure people put on themselves and I know how many sleepless nights working or otherwise people had on this show. Because they cared about it so much. Because they cared about the characters. Because they cared about the story. Because they cared about not letting people down," he continued.

So, save your griping for somebody else, don't approach Harington about it.

"Now if people feel let down by it, I don't give a f--k—because everyone tried their hardest. That's how I feel. In the end, no one's bigger fans of the show than we are, and we're kind of doing it for ourselves. That's all we could do, really. And I was just happy we got to the end," he said.