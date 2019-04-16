BREAKING!

Today's Hoda Kotb Adopts Baby No. 2: Find Out Her Daughter's Sweet Name

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Apr. 16, 2019 5:41 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Hoda Kotb, Haley Joy, Hope Catherine

Today

Hoda Kotb is officially a mom times two!

There was barely a dry eye in the room on Tuesday morning as the Today family learned they had gained a new pint-sized member as Kotb shared the special news over the phone. "It's a girl!" Kotb said of her new daughter, Hope Catherine Kotb, the baby girl she secretly adopted."Man, I'm so happy she's here."

Of course, her colleagues on air were beyond moved by the news and inquired how Kotb's older daughter, Haley Joy Kotb, reacted to getting a sibling. 

"She was trying to feed her her raspberries and I was like, 'Not yet, babe,'" Kotb quipped, noting Haley was marching around saying she was a big sister. 

Photos

Today Show Family Album

"My God, my heart just grew," she said of the moment they handed baby Hope to her. "I can't believe it's happening, y'all."

 

Eagle-eyed fans may have noticed the subtle clue Kotb left for her followers on Monday: an Instagram post reading, "Choose Hope." Hoda certainly has!

Two years ago, Kotb surprised her Today family and fans around the world when she shared the happy news she had become a mom to little Haley. 

Now, she and partner Joel Schiffman happily have both hands full. "I know this has been quite the journey. I am so, so happy for you," Craig Melvin told her on the phone. "As a parent of two, buckle up, baby!"

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Hoda Kotb , Babies , Celeb Kids , , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Game of Thrones

Kit Harington Doesn't "Give a F--k" If You're Let Down by Game of Thrones' Final Season

Notre Dame Cathedral fire

See the First Photos Inside Notre Dame Amid the Devastating Fire

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Makes Her Instagram Account Private

Hoda Kotb, Haley Joy

Inside Hoda Kotb's Private World: Her Amazing Journey to Motherhood

Kristin Cavallari Very Cavallari 207

Hear Kristin Cavallari's Perfect Response When Jay Cutler Starts Asking Her About Retirement

Life in Pieces, Joey King

Joey King Transforms Again As a Pregnant Teen in Life in Pieces Sneak Peek

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Reveals Her Style Icon and You Won't Believe Who It Is

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.