Kendall Jenner Reveals Her Style Icon and You Won't Believe Who It Is

Take one look at Kendall Jenner's Instagram, and you'll see that it's filled with images of high-fashion ensembles and effortless beauty looks that deserve to be in a coffee table book. (How can we make this happen?)

Because of her pop culture influence, many of her fans and followers consider her a style icon. And there's another reason to keep her on that list, because she's the new face of Tiffany & Co's Spring Campaign for the Tiffany T Collection, which launches today, April 16.

However, the 23-year-old model admits she looks up to others in that esteemed category, including someone near and dear to her heart. Surprisingly (but also not surprisingly?), it's none other than her grandma, Mary Jo Shannon. Or, as she's called in the Kardashian family, M.J.

"I have a couple [style icons]. Right now, I think it's my grandma," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tells E! News.