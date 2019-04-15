Bella Thorne Announces Split From Mod Sun: ''I Will Always Love You''

Bella Thorne is calling it quits with boyfriend Mod Sun

In a brief Instagram post, the former Disney Channel star is revealing that she and rapper Mod Sun have parted ways after dating for over a year. "I will always love you. All good things must come to an end," the redhead captions a selfie of herself and the artist. 

It's unclear why the pair broke up, but both of them appear to be happy and carefree despite the split. On Mod Sun's Instagram, he is promoting his new shoe and candy line, as well as a concert in Denver. 

On Saturday night, Bella was dressed in a revealing pair of shorts and a bedazzled black bra while attending the Flaunt party at Coachella 2019. She appeared to have fun dancing onstage with rapper Rich the Kid, however Mod was noticeably absent. 

Bella and Mod's split comes just a month after she broke up with YouTube personality Tana Mongeau. She told her fans, "Tana and I aren't together anymore, pls stop asking." The three stars dated for over a year, but Tana and Bella decided to part ways amicably in February. 

Since then, Thorne has gone on to say to she is ready to meet her next girlfriend. She took to Twitter not long after her split to ask, "I need a new gf. Who wants to be my girlfriend?"

  • Share
  • Tweet
