Kane Brown and His Wife Katelyn Jae Are Expecting Their First Child

It's going to be a party of three for the Brown's.

Kane Brown recently announced the exciting news that he and his wife, Katelyn Jae, are expecting their first child together.

"It's been so hard keeping this a secret," the "Lost in the Middle of Nowhere" singer shared with his 1.8 million followers on Instagram, alongside a photo of Jae's sonogram. "But the KB'S ARE GONNA BE PARENTS!!! KB3."

Seemily shouting through his social media post, the 25-year-old country star enthusiastically writes, "IM GONNA BE A DADDY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

The "Heaven" singer-songwriter married Jae in October 2018 and they've been in newlywed bliss ever since. The two tied the knot in front of family and friends in an intimate ceremony outside of Nashville. The wedding was held at the Mint Springs Farms in Franklin, Tennessee.

Since the two lovebirds said "I do," their country couple friends, Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean, kept bringing up the baby question.