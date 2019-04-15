Camila Cabello, Anne Hathaway and More Stars React to Notre Dame Fire

The world is in shock after the loss of the Notre Dame Cathedral.

Earlier today, a massive fire destroyed most of the iconic Parisian church that has been a popular destination for tourists and residents in Paris, France for decades. According to NBC News, at least 400 firefighters were on the scene and desperately tried to douse the flames that forever changed one of France's most treasured sites.

The news has been trending on social media throughout the day with President Donald Trump reacting to the shocking footage.

"So horrible to watch the massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris," he shared on social media. "Perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out. Must act quickly!"

First Lady Melania Trump added, "My heart breaks for the people of Paris after seeing the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral. Praying for everyone's safety."