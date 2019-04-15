Why Lori Loughlin Pleaded Not Guilty in College Admissions Scandal: "She Plans to Fight"

As new details about Lori Loughlin's court battle continue to emerge, E! News is learning more information about her legal moves.

On Monday, April 15, the Fuller House star and husband Mossimo Giannulli both pleaded not guilty to the charges against them in the college admissions scandal. Loughlin and Giannulli, who are parents to Isabella, 20, and Olivia Jade, 19, pleaded not guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest services mail and wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

In March, an FBI affidavit for the case stated that the couple had allegedly "agreed to a pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team—despite the fact that they did not participate in crew—thereby facilitating their admission to USC."