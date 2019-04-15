Aretha Franklin Makes History With Posthumous Pulitzer Prize

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Apr. 15, 2019 2:01 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Aretha Franklin

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Aretha Franklin is still receiving some much deserved R-E-S-P-E-C-T.

On Monday, the Queen of Soul received the Pulitzer Prize Special Citation honor "for her indelible contribution to American music and culture for more than five decades."

The honor makes her the first individual woman to earn a special citation prize since the honor was first awarded back in 1930.

Today's announcement was revealed at the 2019 Pulitzer Prizes for Arts, Drama and Music.

Back in August 2018, Aretha passed away at the age of 76. The 18-time Grammy winner was surrounded by family and loved ones when she died at her home in Detroit.

Photos

Aretha Franklin: A Life in Pictures

Since her death, the music community has continued to honor the Queen of Soul in various ways.

Madonna delivered a tribute to Aretha at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards and shared that the singer "changed the course of my life."

Taylor Swift honored the singer in Detroit with a moment of silence during her reputation stadium tour.

And most recently, Fantasia Barrino, Andra Day and Yolanda Adams came together for a tribute at the 2019 Grammys.

"In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart. We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family," a statement from the family read shortly after Aretha passed. "The love she had for her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins knew no bounds."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Aretha Franklin , Music , Top Stories , Apple News , Celebrities

Trending Stories

Latest News
Bebe Rexha, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Arrivals

Bebe Rexha Reveals Bipolar Diagnosis in Candid Message to Fans

Madonna

Madonna Announces New Album: All the Details on Madame X

Cardi B, Offset, Coachella 2019

Cardi B Packs on the PDA With Offset During Surprise Revolve Festival Performance

Ariana Grande, 2019 Coachella

From "Thank U, Next" to *NSYNC: 6 of Ariana Grande's Best Moments at Coachella

Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish Finally Met Justin Bieber at Coachella

Billie Eilish, 2019 Coachella

Billie Eilish Forgot Her Lyrics During Coachella Debut and the Crowd Loved It

Ariana Grande, costumes

6 Things We Want to See at Ariana Grande's History-Making Coachella Gig

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.