Melissa Joan Hart Explains Her "Really Unique" New Show and Gives Clarissa Explains It All Reboot Update

Melissa Joan Hart's new show is like nothing she's ever worked on before.

Netflix released the first 10 episodes of No Good Nick on Monday, and it might not be the typical family hijink sitcom you expect. It's a little bit more of a dramedy, with a mystery element thrown in. We'll let Hart explain.

"No Good Nick is a really unique show. It's something different than I've ever worked on or really ever seen. It's basically Sean Astin and I are the parents of these two kids, and one day a little girl knocks on our door and says you're the closest relatives I have left, you're supposed to take care of me, and she becomes our foster daughter, but basically the whole time she's scamming us," she says. "It's actually more of a family mystery, and it's a serialized show, so...it's meant for binge-watching."