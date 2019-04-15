Here's How Ariana Grande Paid Tribute to Mac Miller at Coachella

Ariana Grande kept Mac Miller close to her heart as she prepared to take the stage at Coachella 2019.

In photos taken backstage at the music and arts festival, the pop star was seen wearing a Pittsburgh Steelers jersey, a subtle but heartfelt reminder of the late rapper's beloved hometown football team.

It was only last year that Grande and Miller attended Coachella together, which also marked one of their final public outings as a couple before their May 2018 split. Following the singer's surprise appearance during DJ Kygo's set, Miller would tweet, "Very proud of this girl right here. Welcome back. We missed you." Last September, Miller died from a drug overdose.

Ariana, 25, hasn't shied away from sharing her grieving journey with fans, often memorializing special anniversaries on social media and including his catalogue of music on her Sweetener Tour. That said, it's no surprise the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer wanted to bring a piece of her former love along for such a major career milestone.