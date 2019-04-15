Richard Madden Says ''There’s No Difference'' Between Filming Sex Scenes With Male and Female Co-Stars

Richard Madden is baring it all...well, kinda.

Ahead of his latest film, Rocketman, the 32-year-old actor gets candid about filming sex scenes with both male and female co-stars. While most would assume the two would bring various experiences, for him, he feels "there's no difference."

"I dread doing these things," Madden confesses about the movie's highly-anticipated love scenes during an interview with Elle for their May 2019 issue.

Of the small contrast between doing an intimate scene with a man and/or a woman, he says, "With one you get stubble rash, right?" He continues, "That's basically it."

"Otherwise, there's no difference," he says simply, adding, "It's storytelling."

For those unfamiliar with Rocketman, the Scottish star's new movie follows the story of Elton John and his whirlwind years. Madden plays John Reid, so naturally, all anyone can talk about is the dynamic between him and Taron Egerton, who plays the legendary musician.