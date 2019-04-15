Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Virtual Baby Shower Is Already Making a Major Impact

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are revealing just how successful their virtual baby shower was.

On their newly-unveiled Instagram account, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are sharing the fruitful results of the donations made to the Lunchbox Fund, Little Village HQ, WellChild and Baby 2 Baby. According to the royals, the donations made are now providing 100,000 meals to children in need in South Africa, over 300 hours of "specialist care" for families in need and over 5,000 products that Baby 2 Baby will donate around the world. Not to mention the fact that Little Village HQ is now able to provide more support for their staff and people in need.

"Their Royal Highnesses wanted you to know the impact of your support – the direct effect your donation, energy, and action made! YOU chose to be part of the collective good, and you have made a real difference," the official account acknowledges. "And on behalf of The Duke and Duchess (and Baby Sussex), we thank you so much."