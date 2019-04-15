Why Justin Timberlake Missed *NSYNC's Coachella Performance With Ariana Grande

It was a performance to remember!

On Sunday night, *NSYNC members JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick joined Ariana Grande onstage during her headlining 2019 Coachella set. The group sang "Tearin' Up My Heart" for the delighted crowd, even dancing alongside Grande.

Before exiting the stage, Chasez told the Coachella audience, "This has been a dream of ours. Thank you for sharing this with us."

While the four members were able to join Grande for the performance, the group was without one its members, Justin Timberlake. While the "Say Something" singer was noticeably absent from the reunion, there's no bad blood between Timberlake and the group.