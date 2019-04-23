15 Years Later, Where Does Jennifer Garner's 13 Going on 30 Character Rank Among Her Other Roles?

Columbia Pictures
by Johnni Macke | Tue., Apr. 23, 2019 8:00 AM
We've been continually living in a teenage dream since 13 Going on 30 was released in 2004.
15 years later, the rom-com is still a fan favorite for many of us and clearly one of Jennifer Garner's most iconic roles to date. In the film, which turns 15 years old today, Garner plays Jenna Rink, a 13-year-old girl who makes a wish on her birthday which results in her waking up as a 30-year-old adult.
Adult Jenna has a killer job at a magazine, an amazing apartment, a hot boyfriend and is now best friends with former mean girl Lucy (Judy Greer).
Unfortunately she eventually sees that despite wanting to be a grown up, her new life isn't as great as she imagined. Her childhood best friend, Matt (Mark Ruffalo), is no longer in her life, her job is about to be no more and she has no real friends.
The good news is her inner teenage self is still there and she's willing to fight for the real future she wants...Razzles included!
Jenna is forever one of our favorite characters that Garner has played with her child-like fashions, love of doll houses and ability to do the "Thriller" dance at the drop of the hat.
That being said, it's not the Texas native's only memorable role over the last two decades. Garner has been on successful TV series like Alias and Camping as well as in numerous rom-coms, thrillers and dramas throughout her career.
She's starred in everything from Catch Me If You Can and Daredevil to Ghosts of Girlfriends Past and Draft Day and we've loved her in all of them.
In honor of one of her greatest roles in 13 Going on 30 making it to the 15 year anniversary mark, we want to know which of the star's roles is your all-time favorite.
Vote now!
Globe Photos/ZUMAPRESS.com
From 1999 to 2000, Jennifer Garner played Romy Sullivan, a struggling actress who lives with Sarah Reeves Merrin (Jennifer Love Hewitt) in San Francisco. The short-lived series was the spinoff to Party of Five and showed Sarah moving to San Fran to find herself, get in touch with her roots and meet her biological father.
20th Century Fox
The star played a goofy role as prankster Ashton Kutcher's girlfriend in this 2000 comedy classic.
Andrew Cooper/SMPSP
In the 2001 movie that brought us to tears, Garner played a more serious role in the story of two best friends and their romantic endeavors as they go off to join the war.
Scott Garfield/ABC via Getty Images
For five seasons, Garner played the lead, Sydney Bristow, on Alias. On the show, which ran from 2001 to 2006, Sydney is a young college graduate who becomes a secret agent and eventual double agent spy in the U.S. determined to take down a rogue international agency.
DreamWorks
Things got really hot and steamy in this 2002 film between Garner and Leonardo DiCaprio in the film based on a true story of a young man who became a millionaire before his 19th birthday.
20th Century Fox
Together with Daredevil (Ben Affleck), Elektra Natchios (Garner) fights crime in this action-packed film.
Columbia TriStar
In 2004, the Hollywood actress plays a young girl who wakes up as a 30-year-old woman on her 13th birthday. From dolls to stilettos, Garner's character Jenna Rink quickly learns the lesson of being careful of what you wish for.
20th Century Fox
In 2005, Garner's titular character became an assassin and fought off the supernatural after surviving a near-death experience.
Sony Pictures
In Catch and Release, the 47-year-old actress plays Gray, a woman in mourning struggling to rebuild her life while trying to cope with the death of her fiancé.
Frank Connor/Universal Pictures
In this 2007 thriller, Garner takes on the role of an FBI agent sent to investigate the bombing of an American facility in the Middle East.
Doane Gregory/20th Century Fox
Garner's Vanessa Loring, is a woman who is supposed to become the new parent of a child when Juno (Ellen Page), a teenager, finds herself pregnant and unable to care for the child in this 2007 film.
Ron Batzdorff
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past stars Matthew McConaughey, a womanzier who is visited by the ghosts of all the girlfriends he's left in the dust. In the film, Garner is Connor's (McConaughey) childhood friend, Jenny, who is the only woman that can resist his charming ways.
Warner Bros. Pictures
In 2009, the Golden Globe winner acted in the film about a world where no one has ever lied until someone discovers the art of deception for personal benefit.
Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures
Garner plays Julia, a school teacher who is falling for a man she doesn't know is married when in fact deep down she has already found love with her best friend and florist Reed (Kutcher), in this 2010 rom-com that shows the lives of different Los Angeles residents on Valentine's Day.
Warner Bros. Pictures
It's hard to imagine not liking Garner, but in this 2011 comedy, she plays a shrewd assistant who tries to further her career by marrying a playboy (Russell Brand).
Radius TWC
Believe it or not, Garner was in a film about butter! The star plays Laura, a ruthless socialite who joins a statewide competition after her husband, a 15-year butter-sculpting champion, is caught cheating on her.
Phil Bray/Disney
In 2012, the star played the role of Cindy Green, a woman who let nature take its course when she and her husband retrieved a miracle child after burying their wishes in a box in their backyard.
Focus Features
Garner reunited with former costar McConaughey for this 2013 film where she played Dr. Eve Saks, the heartwarming physician who treated McConaughey's character after he was diagnosed with AIDS and told he had 30 days to live.
Summit
The 2014 film about one of the biggest days in sports features Garner playing Ali, the girlfriend behind the man calling the shots during the NFL Draft. Her character understands football and is there to support Sonny Weaver Jr. (Kevin Costner) through his life-altering decisions.
Paramount
In the 2014 drama, Garner plays Patricia Beltmeyer, a protective parent in the age where the Internet is dominating the social scene.
Bleecker Street
The Texas native plays the wife of rock star Danny Collins (Al Pacino), who, after reading a 40-year-old letter from John Lennon, makes the decision to fix his long-gone relationships and his life in this 2015 flick.
Tristar/Kobal/Shutterstock
In this tearjerker, Garner's devout character refuses to give up on her young daughter Anna, who has an incurable disorder.
20th Century Fox/Moviestore/Shutterstock
In the YA-based film, Garner plays the supportive mom of a high school student coming to grips with his sexual orientation.
STX Films
After her husband and daughter were brutally murdered, Riley North (Garner) becomes a vigilante and cleans up the corrupt streets of L.A. in this 2018 action flick.
HBO/Kobal/Shutterstock
Kathryn (Garner) plans a trip for her husband Walt's (David Tennant) 45th birthday to go camping with friends on this HBO series and it quickly spirals out of control despite the fact that she has planned out every second of every day.
