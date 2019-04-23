15 Years Later, Where Does Jennifer Garner's 13 Going on 30 Character Rank Among Her Other Roles?

by Johnni Macke | Tue., Apr. 23, 2019 8:00 AM

Jennifer Garner, Judy Greer, 13 Going on 30

Columbia Pictures

We've been continually living in a teenage dream since 13 Going on 30 was released in 2004.

15 years later, the rom-com is still a fan favorite for many of us and clearly one of Jennifer Garner's most iconic roles to date. In the film, which turns 15 years old today, Garner plays Jenna Rink, a 13-year-old girl who makes a wish on her birthday which results in her waking up as a 30-year-old adult.

Adult Jenna has a killer job at a magazine, an amazing apartment, a hot boyfriend and is now best friends with former mean girl Lucy (Judy Greer).

Unfortunately she eventually sees that despite wanting to be a grown up, her new life isn't as great as she imagined. Her childhood best friend, Matt (Mark Ruffalo), is no longer in her life, her job is about to be no more and she has no real friends. 

The good news is her inner teenage self is still there and she's willing to fight for the real future she wants...Razzles included! 

13 Going on 30 Turns 15: See the Cast Then and Now

Jenna is forever one of our favorite characters that Garner has played with her child-like fashions, love of doll houses and ability to do the "Thriller" dance at the drop of the hat.

That being said, it's not the Texas native's only memorable role over the last two decades. Garner has been on successful TV series like Alias and Camping as well as in numerous rom-coms, thrillers and dramas throughout her career.

She's starred in everything from Catch Me If You Can and Daredevil to Ghosts of Girlfriends Past and Draft Day and we've loved her in all of them.

In honor of one of her greatest roles in 13 Going on 30 making it to the 15 year anniversary mark, we want to know which of the star's roles is your all-time favorite.

Jennifer Garner, Best Roles

Globe Photos/ZUMAPRESS.com

Time of Your Life

From 1999 to 2000, Jennifer Garner played Romy Sullivan, a struggling actress who lives with Sarah Reeves Merrin (Jennifer Love Hewitt) in San Francisco. The short-lived series was the spinoff to Party of Five and showed Sarah moving to San Fran to find herself, get in touch with her roots and meet her biological father.

Dude, Where's My Car, Jennifer Garner

20th Century Fox

Dude, Where's My Car?

The star played a goofy role as prankster Ashton Kutcher's girlfriend in this 2000 comedy classic.

Jennifer Garner, Pearl Harbor

Andrew Cooper/SMPSP

Pearl Harbor

In the 2001 movie that brought us to tears, Garner played a more serious role in the story of two best friends and their romantic endeavors as they go off to join the war.

Jennifer Garner, Best Roles

Scott Garfield/ABC via Getty Images

Alias

For five seasons, Garner played the lead, Sydney Bristow, on Alias. On the show, which ran from 2001 to 2006, Sydney is a young college graduate who becomes a secret agent and eventual double agent spy in the U.S. determined to take down a rogue international agency.

Catch Me if You Can, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Garner

DreamWorks

Catch Me if You Can

Things got really hot and steamy in this 2002 film between Garner and Leonardo DiCaprio in the film based on a true story of a young man who became a millionaire before his 19th birthday.

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner, Daredevil

20th Century Fox

Daredevil

Together with Daredevil (Ben Affleck), Elektra Natchios (Garner) fights crime in this action-packed film.

13 Going on 30, Jennifer Garner, Mark Rufalo

Columbia TriStar

13 Going on 30

In 2004, the Hollywood actress plays a young girl who wakes up as a 30-year-old woman on her 13th birthday. From dolls to stilettos, Garner's character Jenna Rink quickly learns the lesson of being careful of what you wish for. 

Jennifer Garner, Elektra, Famous Movie Heroines

20th Century Fox

Elektra

In 2005, Garner's titular character became an assassin and fought off the supernatural after surviving a near-death experience.

Catch and Release

Sony Pictures

Catch and Release

In Catch and Release, the 47-year-old actress plays Gray, a woman in mourning struggling to rebuild her life while trying to cope with the death of her fiancé.

Jennier Garner, The Kingdom

Frank Connor/Universal Pictures

The Kingdom

In this 2007 thriller, Garner takes on the role of an FBI agent sent to investigate the bombing of an American facility in the Middle East.

Jennifer Garner, Ellen Page, Juno

Doane Gregory/20th Century Fox

Juno

Garner's Vanessa Loring, is a woman who is supposed to become the new parent of a child when Juno (Ellen Page), a teenager, finds herself pregnant and unable to care for the child in this 2007 film.

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, Jennifer Garner, Matthew McConaughey

Ron Batzdorff

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past stars Matthew McConaughey, a womanzier who is visited by the ghosts of all the girlfriends he's left in the dust. In the film, Garner is Connor's (McConaughey) childhood friend, Jenny, who is the only woman that can resist his charming ways.

The Invention of Lying, Jennifer Garner, Ricky Gervais

Warner Bros. Pictures

The Invention of Lying

In 2009, the Golden Globe winner acted in the film about a world where no one has ever lied until someone discovers the art of deception for personal benefit.

Jennifer Garner, Valentine's Day, Onscreen Teacher

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Valentine's Day

Garner plays Julia, a school teacher who is falling for a man she doesn't know is married when in fact deep down she has already found love with her best friend and florist Reed (Kutcher), in this 2010 rom-com that shows the lives of different Los Angeles residents on Valentine's Day.

Arthur, Jennifer Garner

Warner Bros. Pictures

Arthur

It's hard to imagine not liking Garner, but in this 2011 comedy, she plays a shrewd assistant who tries to further her career by marrying a playboy (Russell Brand).

Jennifer Garner, Butter

Radius TWC

Butter

Believe it or not, Garner was in a film about butter! The star plays Laura, a ruthless socialite who joins a statewide competition after her husband, a 15-year butter-sculpting champion, is caught cheating on her.

THE ODD LIFE OF TIMOTHY GREEN

Phil Bray/Disney

The Odd Life of Timothy Green

In 2012, the star played the role of Cindy Green, a woman who let nature take its course when she and her husband retrieved a miracle child after burying their wishes in a box in their backyard.

Jennifer Garner, The Dallas Buyers Club

Focus Features

Dallas Buyers Club

Garner reunited with former costar McConaughey for this 2013 film where she played Dr. Eve Saks, the heartwarming physician who treated McConaughey's character after he was diagnosed with AIDS and told he had 30 days to live.

Kevin Costner, Jennifer Garner, Draft Day

Summit

Draft Day

The 2014 film about one of the biggest days in sports features Garner playing Ali, the girlfriend behind the man calling the shots during the NFL Draft. Her character understands football and is there to support Sonny Weaver Jr. (Kevin Costner) through his life-altering decisions.

Men, Women, and Children, Jennifer Garner

Paramount

Men, Women & Children

In the 2014 drama, Garner plays Patricia Beltmeyer, a protective parent in the age where the Internet is dominating the social scene.

Danny Collins, Jennifer Garner, Giselle Eisenberg

Bleecker Street

Danny Collins

The Texas native plays the wife of rock star Danny Collins (Al Pacino), who, after reading a 40-year-old letter from John Lennon, makes the decision to fix his long-gone relationships and his life in this 2015 flick.

Jennifer Garner, Best Roles

Tristar/Kobal/Shutterstock

Miracles From Heaven

In this tearjerker, Garner's devout character refuses to give up on her young daughter Anna, who has an incurable disorder.

Jennifer Garner, Best Roles

20th Century Fox/Moviestore/Shutterstock

Love, Simon

In the YA-based film, Garner plays the supportive mom of a high school student coming to grips with his sexual orientation.

Jennifer Garner, Peppermint

STX Films

Peppermint

After her husband and daughter were brutally murdered, Riley North (Garner) becomes a vigilante and cleans up the corrupt streets of L.A. in this 2018 action flick.

Jennifer Garner, Best Roles

HBO/Kobal/Shutterstock

Camping

Kathryn (Garner) plans a trip for her husband Walt's (David Tennant) 45th birthday to go camping with friends on this HBO series and it quickly spirals out of control despite the fact that she has planned out every second of every day.

