"It's Really Hot in Here!" Jamie Chung Is Stressed Out When Tyler Henry Brings Up Motherhood on Hollywood Medium

  • By
    &

by Emily Mae Czachor | Tue., Apr. 16, 2019 8:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Tyler Henry foresees motherhood in Jamie Chung's future, no question. As for how and when, exactly?

Those facets of the actor's future parenting journey might be a little bit more complicated, as the kindhearted clairvoyant explains in this clip from Thursday's season finale of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry. Still though, he assures her even they won't prevent her from eventually seeing this vision through, if she decides she wants to.

"I've been trying to kind of figure out whether to say this…but they're bringing me to baby stuff," Tyler tells her first. And right from the start, it's obvious Jamie has been thinking quite a bit about "baby stuff" herself lately, too.

"It's really hot in here," she half-jokes, tugging on the collar of her blouse.

According to Tyler, one of the Gifted star's "big purposes" in this lifetime will indisputably involve becoming a "mother figure" to a child at one point or another. That said, he does go on to warn her about some temporary roadblocks that might pop up along the way.

Photos

Tyler Henry's Celebrity Clients

"We're gonna go through some hurdles to get there is the way I would describe it," he explains "It's nothing to worry about, but if there are alternative forms of fertility that have to be done, or if it takes a little while, or if there's something unique with a pregnancy…just be very conscientious in the event that [having children] is something you do."

His client admits that the question of when to start having kids, or whether to have them at all, is on her mind pretty much 24/7.

"It's literally the topic that I think of waking up and it's the topic that I think of when I'm going to sleep," she says, explaining, at 35 years old, there are also lots of external pressures to get going. "It's a lot. Any woman in any career can relate because they're juggling so many things at once."

See Tyler's final words of advice—and Jamie's takeaways from their conversation too—in the clip above!

Watch a brand new episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry Tuesday at 9 p.m. on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , Hollywood Medium , E! Shows , Tyler Henry , Jamie Chung , Top Stories , Apple News , Babies

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kristin Cavallari E! News

Hear Kristin Cavallari's Thoughts on the Viral Response to Her "Clogged Milk Ducts" Story

Salma Hayek, François-Henri Pinault, 2018 Oscars, Couples

Salma Hayek's Husband Pledges Over $100 Million to Restore Notre Dame

Bekah Martinez, Ruthie Ray

Bekah Martinez Enjoys a Glass of Wine After Breastfeeding Baby Girl

The Loudest Voice, Russell Crowe

Russell Crowe Is Unrecognizable As Fox News' Roger Ailes in The Loudest Voice Trailer

Jennifer Lopez, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jennifer Lopez to Receive 2019 CFDA Fashion Icon Award: See Her Best Looks

Game of Thrones

Kit Harington Doesn't "Give a F--k" If You're Let Down by Game of Thrones' Final Season

Notre Dame Cathedral fire

See the First Photos Inside Notre Dame Amid the Devastating Fire

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.