Game of Thrones' Kit Harington Feared the Worst When His Testicle Got Stuck During Key Scene

In "Winterfell," the season eight premiere of Game of Thrones, Jon Snow had a big, death-defying moment with some dragons. Yes, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) taught Jon Snow (Kit Harington) how to train her dragons. And by train, we mean she just told him to get on and hold on for dear life.

Jon did just that and soared around, flying for the first time. It was a spectacular scene, and one that required Harington to do quite a bit of rigging and greenscreen work, work typically reserved just for Clarke. It was work that almost ended Harington's life. Or so he says.