Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Just Won for Best Game of Thrones Costume

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard were among the millions of fans around the world watching Sunday's Game of Thrones premiere, but they definitely took things to the next level!

The couple, who are superfans of the show, had a Game of Thrones viewing party with their pals, including Bell's Veronica Mars co-star, Ryan Hansen. For the party, the group of friends dressed up in costume in celebration of the HBO series.

"Maximum effort on #GOT night," Bell captioned a series of premiere party pictures on Instagram. "FOR THE THRONE!!"

The themed bash also included "Aryas House of Frey Pot Pies" as well as "Hodoritos" for guests to enjoy while watching the first episode of GOT's final season.