Here's How Kim Kardashian Is Preparing to Become a Lawyer

Never underestimate the determination of Kim Kardashian.

Last week, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed to Vogue that she is working on becoming an attorney.

"I had to think long and hard about this," she told the publication. "I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society. I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more."

The mother-of-three explained that she began a four-year apprenticeship with a San Francisco law firm last summer with a goal of taking the bar exam in 2022.

On Monday morning, Kim took to Instagram and explained just how serious she is with her new goals.