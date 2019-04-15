Cardi B Packs on the PDA With Offset During Surprise Revolve Festival Performance

Cardi Bis here, okurrr!

The superstar rapper seems to pop up everywhere fans turn—and that was true once again on Sunday when the Grammy winner surprised an audience with her presence.

Shocking 3,000 fans, the 26-year-old celeb took the stage with her famous man, Offset, for the final song of his REVOLVEfestival set this weekend.

As the two shared the stage, there was no denying their chemistry as the couple finished with a kiss. According to a source, the pair was seen holding hands as they disappeared into a casita at the top of the festival grounds.