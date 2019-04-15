Wendy Williams Is Moving Out of Her Sober House After Filing for Divorce

Wendy Williams' life is changing following her split from Kevin Hunter.

E! News confirmed on Thursday that the 54-year-old Wendy Williams Show host had recently filed for divorce from her husband of 21 years and executive producer of her series. Williams' rep could not be reached for comment. It was recently rumored that Hunter, 46, had cheated on Williams and fathered a child with another woman. Neither they nor Williams have commented on the reports.

Williams has alternated between wearing her wedding ring and going ringless in recent weeks and did not sport the jewelry piece at the taping of her talk show on Thursday.

Back on the show on Monday, the star announced she is moving out of the sober house where she's been living in a few days. "You know I've been dealing with issues with addiction, alcoholism and I have a whole new life that I planned for myself and my son," she said as she was met with roaring cheers from the audience.