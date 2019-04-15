Ed Sheeran Has the Best Reaction to His Game of Thrones Character's Fate

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Apr. 15, 2019 7:21 AM

Game of Thrones, Ed Sheeran

Helen Sloan/HBO

You weren't the only one excited about the Game of Thrones season eight premiere.

After HBO debuted its new episode on Sunday, Ed Sheeran took to Instagram to weigh in on the show. However, he didn't comment on Jon Snow (Kit Harington) learning the truth about his ties to Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) or Sam (John Bradley) discovering the fate of his brother and father.

No, the "Shape of You" star was much more concerned about the outcome for his character.

As fans will recall, Sheeran made a guest appearance on season seven. His character shared a scene with Maisie Williams' character Arya Stark. In the scene, the four-time Grammy winner sang a little tune while sitting around a fire with a group of Lannister soldiers. When Williams' character said she didn't recognize it, Sheeran informed her "it's a new one." 

The celebrity cameo was reportedly done for Williams, who is a fan of Sheeran.

Photos

Game of Thrones Season 8 Photos: Farewell to Westeros

While Sheeran's scene was brief, it made a lasting impression. Fans had a field day on social media after the clip aired. In fact, some fans suspected the reaction was the reason Sheeran temporarily deleted his Twitter account; although, the singer made it clear this wasn't the case.

So, Sunday night was a full-circle moment for the "Perfect" crooner. During the episode, Bronn, played by Jerome Flynn, was seen having sexual relations with three women. After the topic of the Lannister soldiers came up, one of the women mentioned a fighter named "Eddie." It's soon revealed that the "ginger" soldier had his face burned off during a battle and now doesn't have any eyelids.

"Thanks @gameofthrones, I knew I was a survivor," Sheeran wrote on Instagram.

Sheeran isn't the only celebrity to have made a quick cameo. Sigur Rós, Coldplay's Will Champion and Snow Patrol's Gary Lightbody have, as well. In fact, Rob McElhenney from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia appeared in the season eight premiere.

