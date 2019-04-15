Game of Thrones Had Secret Celebrity Cameos in the Season 8 Premiere

Not even Game of Thrones is immune the celebrity cameo. There was Ed Sheeran, Sigur Rós, Coldplay's Will Champion, Snow Patrol's Gary Lightbody and Of Monsters and Men in earlier episodes, and now…Rob McElhenney. Yep, that Rob McElhenney, the creator and star of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Warning, spoilers follow.

McElhenney appears on Euron Greyjoy's (Pilou Asbæk) ship and is killed while Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen) rescued Yara Greyjoy (Gemma Whelan). McElhenney got an arrow through the eye. But he wasn't the only cameo in the episode. Freaks and Geeks, Party Down and Silicon Valley star Martin Starr also appears.