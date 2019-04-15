Game of Thrones Had Secret Celebrity Cameos in the Season 8 Premiere

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Apr. 15, 2019 6:47 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Game of Thrones

HBO

Not even Game of Thrones is immune the celebrity cameo. There was Ed Sheeran, Sigur Rós, Coldplay's Will Champion, Snow Patrol's Gary Lightbody and Of Monsters and Men in earlier episodes, and now…Rob McElhenney. Yep, that Rob McElhenney, the creator and star of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Warning, spoilers follow.

McElhenney appears on Euron Greyjoy's (Pilou Asbæk) ship and is killed while Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen) rescued Yara Greyjoy (Gemma Whelan). McElhenney got an arrow through the eye. But he wasn't the only cameo in the episode. Freaks and Geeks, Party Down and Silicon Valley star Martin Starr also appears.

Photos

Game of Thrones Season 8 Photos: Farewell to Westeros

The actor posted about his cameo, and gruesome death, on Instagram simply saying, "Don't blink."

McElhenney is a vocal fan of Game of Thrones and let Thrones co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss write an episode of the series, the season nine episode "Flowers for Charlie." He posted proof of it on Twitter.

Game of Thrones has just five episodes left before it all comes to an end. Following the five episodes, a two-hour documentary, Game of Thrones: The Last Watch, will air on May 26. The film is a behind-the-scenes look at production on the grueling eighth and final season. The movie is described as "much more than a ‘making of' documentary, this is a funny, heartbreaking story, told with wit and intimacy, about the bittersweet pleasures of what it means to create a world—and then have to say goodbye to it," HBO said in a press release.

The new season airs Sundays, 9 p.m. on HBO.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Game Of Thrones , It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

Latest News
TV's Top Couples

TV's Top Couple 2019: Nominate Your Favorite TV Couples Now

Game of Thrones

Inside Game of Thrones' Big Jon Snow Moment (And Why He Can't Handle the Truth)

Game of Thrones, Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran Has the Best Reaction to His Game of Thrones Character's Fate

Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones Preview: Daenerys Targaryen Faces Down Death, Sansa Stark and Jaime Lannister in Episode 2

Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere: The Truth About Jon Snow Revealed

Big Little Lies Season 2

Big Little Lies Season 2 Premiere Date, First Teaser Full of Secrets and Drama Revealed

Kate McKinnon, SNL, Lori Loughlin, Court

Lori Loughlin Depicted as Prison Inmate in SNL Parody of College Admissions Scandal

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.