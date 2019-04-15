Game of Thrones Preview: Daenerys Targaryen Faces Down Death, Sansa Stark and Jaime Lannister in Episode 2

Our long international nightmare is over: Game of Thrones is back. The Emmy-winning fantasy drama returned for its eighth and final season on Sunday, April 15 on HBO. With just six episodes to wrap everything up, Game of Thrones is moving at a lightning pace.

Warning, spoilers follow!

In the premiere, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) had many reunions and learned the truth about his parents. Meanwhile, so many characters interacted for the first time in a long while, including Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) and Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) when he finally made his way to Winterfell. It was a quick interaction, mainly a surprised look, but there's more where that came from.