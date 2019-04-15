Game of Thrones Preview: Daenerys Targaryen Faces Down Death, Sansa Stark and Jaime Lannister in Episode 2

HBO
by Chris Harnick | Mon., Apr. 15, 2019 6:05 AM
Our long international nightmare is over: Game of Thrones is back. The Emmy-winning fantasy drama returned for its eighth and final season on Sunday, April 15 on HBO. With just six episodes to wrap everything up, Game of Thrones is moving at a lightning pace.
Warning, spoilers follow!
In the premiere, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) had many reunions and learned the truth about his parents. Meanwhile, so many characters interacted for the first time in a long while, including Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) and Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) when he finally made his way to Winterfell. It was a quick interaction, mainly a surprised look, but there's more where that came from.
In the preview for the second episode of the season, above, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) finally has her meeting with Jaime, you know, the guy who killed her father. It's chilly, to say the least. Just as chilly as the energy between Daenerys and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner).
"You never should have trusted Cersei," Daenerys tells her.
"You never should have either," Sansa coldly replies.
The preview also reveals Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju) makes his way to Winterfell before the Night King to warn Jon and Co. about the army of the dead.
See new photos from Game of Thrones in the gallery above.
Game of Thrones airs Sundays, 9 p.m. on HBO.
