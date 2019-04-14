NSYNC Reunites to Join Ariana Grande Onstage at Coachella 2019

Ariana Grande's headlining performance at Coachella featured a collab with *NSYNC!

On Sunday night, the "Thank U, Next" singer took the stage to perform for a packed crowd at the 2019 Coachella Music and Arts Festival. During her set, Grande was joined by four members of the boy band, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatoneand Chris Kirkpatrick.

The guys sang "Tearin' Up My Heart," and Ari even joined in on their signature choreography.

"This has been a dream of ours. Thank you for sharing this with us," JC told the sold-out crowd before making their way off stage.

In the days leading up to the performance, there was much speculation about a possible *NSYNC reunion during Grande's set. Earlier this week, a source told E! News there were discussions between Grande and Chasez, but nothing had been confirmed at that time. A second source also shared with E! News that Bass had recently been in the studio with Grande.