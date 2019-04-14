Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Reunite at True's 1st Birthday Party

This reunion between the exes comes about two months after Khloe and Tristan called it quits. Amid another scandal involving Tristan, E! News confirmed that the duo had ended their relationship. We were told at the time that Khloe and Tristan will remain focused on co-parenting their little girl, which is exactly what they appear to be doing at her birthday party.

Other attendees at the bash included Kim Kardashian, who brought daughters North West and Chicago West, as well as Kourtney Kardashian. In a video posted to Kim's Instagram Story, she told her fans that North "would not walk out of the house" without Kim's heels on.

We could then see North try walking in the heels as mom Kim told her, "Northie, put on the other shoes we brought, please." North and Chicago also donned matching dresses for the party.

You can see all of the pictures from True's birthday bash below!