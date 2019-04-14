Dina Lohan and Online Boyfriend Split: "I Thought He Was Different"

It's over for Dina Lohan and Jesse Nadler.

After five years of online dating, the Big Brother: Celebrity Edition alum has called it quits with her boyfriend, who she had yet to meet in person. In an exclusive statement to E! News, Dina confirms the split and addresses Jesse's recent interviews about the breakup.

"It's always sad when a friendship is over but people have always run to the media about me and my family—I thought he was different until I had my suspicions, which he just proved to be justified," Dina tells E! News.

Earlier this year, while appearing on Big Brother: Celebrity Edition, the mother of Lindsay Lohan admitted on the reality show that she'd been "dating" a man for years that she'd never met. Dina, who lives in New York, shared that the man lives in San Francisco and that he was nursing his ailing mother, which is why they couldn't get together in person.