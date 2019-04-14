Big Little Lies Season 2 Premiere Date, First Teaser Full of Secrets and Drama Revealed

It's almost time to return to Monterey. HBO confirmed Big Little Lies season two (or is it Big Little Lies 2?) will premiere on Sunday, June 9 at 9 p.m.

Along with the premiere date, HBO released a teaser for the upcoming second season of adventures of Madeline, Celeste, Bonnie, Renata, Jane and the rest of the crew. The new season picks up after the events of the original miniseries. At the end of that, Bonnie (Zoë Kravitz) happened upon Perry (Alexander Skarsgard) in a confrontation with Celeste (Nicole Kidman), Madeline (Reese Witherspoon), Jane (Shailene Woodley) and Renata (Laura Dern) and pushed him to his death. The women banded together and hid the true cause of his death. Now, they're known as "the Monterey Five."