Justin Bieber Just Took His Couple Nickname With Hailey Bieber to a Whole New Level

Justin Bieber has some thoughts about his couple nickname with his wife, Hailey Bieber.

The couple, who is sometimes affectionately called "Jailey" for short, tied the knot late last year and they have a penchant for posting sweet photos and tributes to each other on social media.

On Saturday, however, the "Sorry" singer took Jailey to a new level with an Instagram upload that did a rather fine job of combining more than just their respective first names.

On Thursday, Hailey posted a series of photos on Instagram from her new campaign that she shot with Adidas. In it, she's wearing blue track pants and a blue Adidas jacket with red sleeves and white stripes. She has a straight face in one photo and a goofy one in another.

It seems that some big Jailey fan on the Internet brought together the best of both worlds and Photoshopped Bieber's head onto his wife's body where she's wearing the Adidas outfit. The true Photoshop artiste even added in Bieber's many tattoos onto Hailey's arm and torso.