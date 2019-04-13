Dancing With the Stars' Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy Are Married

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Sat., Apr. 13, 2019 7:32 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Just married!

Dancing With the Stars professionals Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy tied the knot on Saturday at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes,Calif., according to multiple outlets.

The couple wed in front of many fellow ballroom stars, including Val's brother, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and sister-in-law, Peta Murgatroyd. According to Us Weekly, who first reported the news, other fellow DWTS alums included Adam Rippon, Normani, Nikki Bella, Laurie Hernandez and more.

Chmerkovskiy wore a black velvet tuxedo and the now Mrs. Chmerkovskiy donned a beautiful mermaid gown that had a sheer top. She also carried a bouquet of white roses.

Jenna, 24, and Val, 33, first sparked romance rumors back in Feb. 2016, when they were photographed getting close off the dance floor. The following year, the duo packed on the PDA in the ballroom when they shared a kiss during their performance on DWTS, seemingly confirming their relationship.

The dancing couple got engaged while on a trip to Venice in June 2018, announcing the exciting news on Instagram shortly after Jenna said "yes."

Read

All the Details on Jenna Johnson's Engagement Ring From Val Chmerkovskiy

"I can't wait to make you my wife," Val captioned a photo of himself down on one knee in front of a shocked Jenna.

Jenna also wrote on Instagram at the time, "I knew the moment I met you, you were the man of my dreams and I wanted to be with you forever."

Jenna Johnson Bachelorette Party

Instagram

In March, Jenna's closest pals threw her an "epic" bachelorette party in Las Vegas.

The bachelorette squad included Witney Carson McAllisterBritt StewartHayley ErbertLindsay Arnold Cusick and Emma Slater.

"I have the BEST girlies in the whole wide world. They somehow managed to throw me the most epic bachelorette party on the road... including surprising me by taking me to see @absinthe_vegas and then transforming our bus into a GIRLS ONLY party bus," Jenna captioned a series of squad pics. "I feel so grateful to have these beauties in my life!!!!!"

Congratulations to Jenna and Val on their wedding news!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Dancing With The Stars , Couples , Weddings , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Teresa Palmer

Teresa Palmer Gives Birth to Baby No. 3—Find Out Her Beautiful Name

Jenelle Evans

Jenelle Evans Reveals Why She Decided to Get Her Tubes Tied

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle Richards

Kyle Richards Has the Best Response to Someone Who Said She's "Too Old" for Coachella

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Why She Changed Up Her Hair Style Again

Cardi B, 2019 Coachella

Cardi B Gushes About Daughter Kulture and Parenthood: "I'm a Good Mom"

John Travolta, Jett Travolta

John Travolta and Kelly Preston Share Sweet Photos of Late Son Jett on His Birthday

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Luna Stephens

John Legend Fulfills His Goal of Becoming a "DILF of Disneyland" While Celebrating Luna's Birthday

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.