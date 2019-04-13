Jenelle Evans Reveals Why She Decided to Get Her Tubes Tied

Jenelle Evans is sharing her reasoning behind her decision to get her tubes tied.

The Teen Mom 2 star recently had the procedure and Evans told E! News she was "feeling very sore but taking it easy."

"I decided to do it because I had constant pain on my left side and I get extremely sick when pregnant. I'm also happy with the number of kids I have now," she added.

Jenelle has two other kids from previous relationships, Jace Vahn Evans, 9, Kaiser Orion Griffith, 4. She and her husband David Eason are parents to 2-year-old Ensley Jolie Eason.

Other than being content with the number of kids she has, biology played a bit of a role in her decision, too.

"Being back on my regular cycle was very important for me. I was on the IUD for birth control and thinned out my lining," she said. "In the end I had my left ovary and polyps removed. They tied my right one though so I still have hormones."