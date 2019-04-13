Kyle Richards Has the Best Response to Someone Who Said She's "Too Old" for Coachella

by Lena Grossman | Sat., Apr. 13, 2019 4:36 PM

Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, Lisa Rinna, Coachella 2019, Party

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Ketel One Botanical

Kyle Richards has clap backs hotter than the sun beating down in Indio, Calif.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is currently getting her music festival on at Coachella 2019 alongside some of her Housewives co-stars, including Lisa Rinna and Teddi Mellencamp.

All of the RHOBH attendees posted the same photo of themselves standing together looking as stylish and hip as ever. Richards captioned it with perhaps the name they gave to themselves that day: "#chaperones"

While there were a flurry of positive comments on the picture, one rather negative remark was enough to warrant a pretty epic response.

"To [sic] old for the s--t go home grandmas," the Instagram user wrote.

"it's too *," Richards replied. "And you're sitting home doing what ?"

Ouch.

Richards' fans loved her response and stood up for the reality TV star.

"She's just jealous," one person added.

Another said, "people are really mean sorry about that you guys look fabulous."

Dealing with drama is nothing for Richards and the RHOBH women. The ladies of Beverly Hills' Housewives franchise are currently enmeshed in a controversy known as "Puppygate", which has essentially become an entire cast member in and of itself.

"I still don't understand why they had such a severe reaction. It didn't have to be like this. We could have sat down as two friends and talked it out, even if we ended up agreeing to disagree. That's what friends do," Richards said of Lisa Vanderpump in a blog post for Bravo.

"We don't just tell each other what the other wants to hear. That's not friendship. Contrary to some of the comments I've seen, Lisa and I did have a real friendship. We have laughed, fought, and made up. We've had our ups and downs. Some friendships have more than others. I always felt our friendship was worth it."

But all of the Puppygate drama is all the way back in Beverly Hills, hundreds of miles away from the Coachella Valley. Check out the photos below to see what other stars have been hanging out at the festival.

Alessandra Ambrosio, Coachella 2019

Marksman/ Snorlax / MEGA

Alessandra Ambrosio

One of the fashion queens of Coachella looks trendy in ripped jeans and a bandeau top.

Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson Ross, Coachella 2019, Party

Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross

The married couple get cozy at the TAO X Revolve Desert Nights bash.

Shanina Shaik, DJ Ruckus, Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson, DJ Cassidy, Kelsey Evenson, Coachella 2019, Party

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila

Shanina Shaik, DJ Ruckus, Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson, DJ Cassidy and Kelsey Evenson

The group couples up at the TAO X Revolve Desert Nights bash.

Tinashe, Coachella 2019, Party

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila

Tinashe

The star appears at the TAO X Revolve Desert Nights bash.

2 Chainz, Coachella 2019, Party

2 Chainz

The rapper performs at the TAO X Revolve Desert Nights bash.

Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky, Coachella 2019, Party

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Ketel One Botanical

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star poses with her husband at NYLON's Midnight Garden Party.

Kendra Wilkinson, Lisa Rinna, Coachella 2019, Party

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Ketel One Botanical

Kendra Wilkinson and Lisa Rinna

The reality stars bond at NYLON's Midnight Garden Party.

Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, Lisa Rinna, Coachella 2019, Party

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Ketel One Botanical

Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp and Lisa Rinna

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills hit up NYLON's Midnight Garden Party.

Erika Jayne, Coachella 2019, Party

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Ketel One Botanical

Erika Jayne

The star DJ's at NYLON's Midnight Garden Party.

Vanessa Hudgens, Coachella 2019

Amazon Lockers at Coachella

Vanessa Hudgens

Wearing a CAMILLA dress, Child of Wild jewelry, and Frye Company shoes while carrying a  Gucci backpack, the Queen of Coachella stops by the Amazon lockers to grab some festival faves.

Lisa Rinna, Coachella 2019

Amazon Lockers at Coachella

Lisa Rinna

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is also spotted by the Amazon lockers.

Hailey Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Kendall Jenner, Coachella 2019

PAPVANDAL / SplashNews.com

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber

The two watch The 1975.

Jordyn Woods, Coachella 2019

BACKGRID

Jordyn Woods

The star appears with a face mask as she gets ready to perform with Jaden Smith.

Cardi B, 2019 Coachella

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella

Cardi B

The rapper appears onstage during a surprise set with Selena Gomez, Ozuna and DJ Snake.

Cardi B, Selena Gomez, 2019 Coachella

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella

Selena Gomez and Cardi B

The two perform onstage with Ozuna and DJ Snake.

Liam Payne, Coachella 2019

Roger Kisby/Getty Images for YouTube

Liam Payne

The singer showcases a smoldering gaze at the YouTube Music Artist Lounge.

Jordyn Woods, Coachella 2019

BACKGRID

Jordyn Woods

The star appears with an unidentified male friend.

BLACKPINK, Coachella 2019

BLACKPINK

The singers appear at the YouTube Music Artist Lounge. They are the first K-Pop girl girl group to perform at Coachella and YouTube live-streamed their performance in Times Square in New York City.

Kacey Musgraves, Coachella 2019

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Kacey Musgraves

Big yeehaw energy! The country music superstar sings hits like "Golden Hour" and "High Horse" on Day 1. 

Kaia Gerber, Tommy Dorfman, Coachella 2019

GIO/YOLO / BACKGRID

Kaia Gerber and Tommy Dorfman

The two walk the virtual Coachella runway.

Kendra Wilkinson, Coachella 2019

Instagram

Kendra Wilkinson

"Doin the damn thing out here in the desert," the reality TV star wrote online. 

Rachel McCord, AnnaLynne McCord, Coachella 2019

TSM/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Rachel McCord & AnnaLynne McCord

Sister, sister! The duo look stylish while sipping on Martinelli’s during Day 1. 

Rachel Zoe, Coachella 2019

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Rachel Zoe

The fashion designer rocks a floral maxi at her 5th Annual ZOEasis Party. 

Jordyn Woods, Coachella 2019

Instagram

Jordyn Woods

The social media personality, who made a surprise appearance during Jaden Smith's performance, goes for a lime green look. 

Coachella sightings, Donald Glover

Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock

Donald Glover

The Guava Island star looks ultra zenned-out in a casual-looking ensemble at the premiere on Thursday.

Coachella sightings, Lena Waithe, Gabourey Sidibe

Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock

Lena Waithe & Gabourey Sidibe

All smiles here! The actresses pose for a photo at the Guava Island premiere.

Jade Tolbert, Instagram

Jade Tolbert

Mommy and me! The Bachelor Nation starlet brings her little girl along for the festivities at Luxury Experience & Co Desert's Coachella event.

Jaden Smith, Coachella 2019

Instagram

Jaden Smith

The rapper gears up for his performance.

Raquel Leviss, Coachella 2019

Instagram

Raquel Leviss

"Get in loser, we're going to Coachella," the Vanderpump Rules star captions this snapshot.

Coachella sightings, Riley Keough

Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock

Riley Keough

It wouldn't be Coachella without a cute floral dress and a casual peace sign.

Frankie Grande, Coachella 2019

Instagram

Frankie Grande

Smize! Ariana Grande's brother shows some skin on Day 1. 

Liam Payne, Coachella

Instagram

Liam Payne

All aboard! This One Direction star is heading to the desert in style.

Larsa Pippen, Coachella

Instagram

Larsa Pippen

Clearly, Revolve's party at Coachella is the place people want to be. 

James Charles, Coachella 2019

Instagram

James Charles

The beauty guru and YouTube star gets cheeky. 

Sara Sampaio, Coachella

Instagram

Sara Sampaio

Sunshine, friends and a cute bikini is all this Victoria's Secret model needs for a fun weekend at the festival.

Victoria Justice, Coachella 2019

Instagram

Victoria Justice

Take me to the desert! The Victorious star sports a rosy pair of Rad + Refined sunnies on Day 1. 

Amanda Stanton, Coachella 2019

Instagram

Amanda Stanton

The Bachelor in Paradise alum hits up Day 1 in a denim mini skirt and boho chic blouse. 

Jasmine Tookes, Coachella 2019

Instagram

Jasmine Tookes

Meow! The supermodel puts a new spin on animal print. 

Evan Ross, Coachella 2019

Instagram

Evan Ross

The performer stays cool as he braves the scorching temperatures of Indio, Calif.

Puppygate drama aside, it's clear that these Housewives aren't letting any negative comments rain on their music-filled parade at Coachella.

