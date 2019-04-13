Kyle Richards Has the Best Response to Someone Who Said She's "Too Old" for Coachella

Kyle Richards has clap backs hotter than the sun beating down in Indio, Calif.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is currently getting her music festival on at Coachella 2019 alongside some of her Housewives co-stars, including Lisa Rinna and Teddi Mellencamp.

All of the RHOBH attendees posted the same photo of themselves standing together looking as stylish and hip as ever. Richards captioned it with perhaps the name they gave to themselves that day: "#chaperones"

While there were a flurry of positive comments on the picture, one rather negative remark was enough to warrant a pretty epic response.

"To [sic] old for the s--t go home grandmas," the Instagram user wrote.

"it's too *," Richards replied. "And you're sitting home doing what ?"