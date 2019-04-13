Kyle Richards Has the Best Response to Someone Who Said She's "Too Old" for Coachella

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Ketel One Botanical
Kyle Richards has clap backs hotter than the sun beating down in Indio, Calif.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is currently getting her music festival on at Coachella 2019 alongside some of her Housewives co-stars, including Lisa Rinna and Teddi Mellencamp.
All of the RHOBH attendees posted the same photo of themselves standing together looking as stylish and hip as ever. Richards captioned it with perhaps the name they gave to themselves that day: "#chaperones"
While there were a flurry of positive comments on the picture, one rather negative remark was enough to warrant a pretty epic response.
"To [sic] old for the s--t go home grandmas," the Instagram user wrote.
"it's too *," Richards replied. "And you're sitting home doing what ?"
Richards' fans loved her response and stood up for the reality TV star.
"She's just jealous," one person added.
Another said, "people are really mean sorry about that you guys look fabulous."
Dealing with drama is nothing for Richards and the RHOBH women. The ladies of Beverly Hills' Housewives franchise are currently enmeshed in a controversy known as "Puppygate", which has essentially become an entire cast member in and of itself.
"I still don't understand why they had such a severe reaction. It didn't have to be like this. We could have sat down as two friends and talked it out, even if we ended up agreeing to disagree. That's what friends do," Richards said of Lisa Vanderpump in a blog post for Bravo.
"We don't just tell each other what the other wants to hear. That's not friendship. Contrary to some of the comments I've seen, Lisa and I did have a real friendship. We have laughed, fought, and made up. We've had our ups and downs. Some friendships have more than others. I always felt our friendship was worth it."
But all of the Puppygate drama is all the way back in Beverly Hills, hundreds of miles away from the Coachella Valley. Check out the photos below to see what other stars have been hanging out at the festival.
Marksman/ Snorlax / MEGA
Alessandra Ambrosio
One of the fashion queens of Coachella looks trendy in ripped jeans and a bandeau top.
Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross
The married couple get cozy at the TAO X Revolve Desert Nights bash.
Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila
Shanina Shaik, DJ Ruckus, Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson, DJ Cassidy and Kelsey Evenson
The group couples up at the TAO X Revolve Desert Nights bash.
Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila
Tinashe
The star appears at the TAO X Revolve Desert Nights bash.
2 Chainz
The rapper performs at the TAO X Revolve Desert Nights bash.
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Ketel One Botanical
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star poses with her husband at NYLON's Midnight Garden Party.
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Ketel One Botanical
Kendra Wilkinson and Lisa Rinna
The reality stars bond at NYLON's Midnight Garden Party.
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Ketel One Botanical
Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp and Lisa Rinna
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills hit up NYLON's Midnight Garden Party.
Rich Polk/Getty Images for Ketel One Botanical
Erika Jayne
The star DJ's at NYLON's Midnight Garden Party.
Amazon Lockers at Coachella
Vanessa Hudgens
Wearing a CAMILLA dress, Child of Wild jewelry, and Frye Company shoes while carrying a Gucci backpack, the Queen of Coachella stops by the Amazon lockers to grab some festival faves.
Amazon Lockers at Coachella
Lisa Rinna
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is also spotted by the Amazon lockers.
PAPVANDAL / SplashNews.com
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber
The two watch The 1975.
BACKGRID
Jordyn Woods
The star appears with a face mask as she gets ready to perform with Jaden Smith.
Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella
Cardi B
The rapper appears onstage during a surprise set with Selena Gomez, Ozuna and DJ Snake.
Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella
Selena Gomez and Cardi B
The two perform onstage with Ozuna and DJ Snake.
Roger Kisby/Getty Images for YouTube
Liam Payne
The singer showcases a smoldering gaze at the YouTube Music Artist Lounge.
BACKGRID
Jordyn Woods
The star appears with an unidentified male friend.
BLACKPINK
The singers appear at the YouTube Music Artist Lounge. They are the first K-Pop girl girl group to perform at Coachella and YouTube live-streamed their performance in Times Square in New York City.
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Kacey Musgraves
Big yeehaw energy! The country music superstar sings hits like "Golden Hour" and "High Horse" on Day 1.
GIO/YOLO / BACKGRID
Kaia Gerber and Tommy Dorfman
The two walk the virtual Coachella runway.
Instagram
Kendra Wilkinson
"Doin the damn thing out here in the desert," the reality TV star wrote online.
TSM/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Rachel McCord & AnnaLynne McCord
Sister, sister! The duo look stylish while sipping on Martinelli’s during Day 1.
Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Rachel Zoe
The fashion designer rocks a floral maxi at her 5th Annual ZOEasis Party.
Instagram
Jordyn Woods
The social media personality, who made a surprise appearance during Jaden Smith's performance, goes for a lime green look.
Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock
Donald Glover
The Guava Island star looks ultra zenned-out in a casual-looking ensemble at the premiere on Thursday.
Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock
Lena Waithe & Gabourey Sidibe
All smiles here! The actresses pose for a photo at the Guava Island premiere.
Jade Tolbert
Mommy and me! The Bachelor Nation starlet brings her little girl along for the festivities at Luxury Experience & Co Desert's Coachella event.
Instagram
Jaden Smith
The rapper gears up for his performance.
Instagram
Raquel Leviss
"Get in loser, we're going to Coachella," the Vanderpump Rules star captions this snapshot.
Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock
Riley Keough
It wouldn't be Coachella without a cute floral dress and a casual peace sign.
Instagram
Frankie Grande
Smize! Ariana Grande's brother shows some skin on Day 1.
Instagram
Liam Payne
All aboard! This One Direction star is heading to the desert in style.
Instagram
Larsa Pippen
Clearly, Revolve's party at Coachella is the place people want to be.
Instagram
James Charles
The beauty guru and YouTube star gets cheeky.
Instagram
Sara Sampaio
Sunshine, friends and a cute bikini is all this Victoria's Secret model needs for a fun weekend at the festival.
Instagram
Victoria Justice
Take me to the desert! The Victorious star sports a rosy pair of Rad + Refined sunnies on Day 1.
Instagram
Amanda Stanton
The Bachelor in Paradise alum hits up Day 1 in a denim mini skirt and boho chic blouse.
Instagram
Jasmine Tookes
Meow! The supermodel puts a new spin on animal print.
Instagram
Evan Ross
The performer stays cool as he braves the scorching temperatures of Indio, Calif.
Puppygate drama aside, it's clear that these Housewives aren't letting any negative comments rain on their music-filled parade at Coachella.