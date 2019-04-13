John Travolta and Kelly Preston Share Sweet Photos of Late Son Jett on His Birthday

Courtesy of Travolta Family
by Corinne Heller | Sat., Apr. 13, 2019 2:41 PM
Courtesy of Travolta Family
John Travolta and Kelly Preston took to Instagram on Saturday to pay tribute to their late son Jett Travolta on what would have been his 27th birthday.
Jett, the couple's eldest child, died at age 16 in 2009 while vacationing with his family in the Bahamas. The pair's birthday tribute to him comes a week after Kelly shared an old photo of them with their late son, who was autistic, to mark World Autism Awareness Day.
The 56-year-old actress posted on Saturday a photo of Jett and pics of him with his parents, writing, "Happy Birthday Jetty, my sweet love."
John, 65, shared a painting of Jett that a fan created.
"Happy birthday my son I love you!" he wrote.
View this post on Instagram
A painting a fan made of my son Jett! Happy birthday my son I love you!
A post shared by John Travolta (@johntravolta) on
In addition to his parents, Jett was also survived by a sister, Ella Bleu, who is now 19.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kelly Preston (@therealkellypreston) on
In 2010, a year after Jett's death, Kelly and Jon welcomed a third child, son Benjamin Hunter.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?