John Legend Fulfills His Goal of Becoming a "DILF of Disneyland" While Celebrating Luna's Birthday

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sat., Apr. 13, 2019 2:03 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Luna Stephens

Instagram

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and their two kids Luna Stephens and Miles Stephens have a lot to celebrate this weekend.

For starters, Luna turns 3 on Sunday and the family is celebrating her big day with a weekend getaway to the Happiest Place on Earth: Disneyland. On Friday, Legend posted a picture of Luna on his shoulder with Teigen smiling behind them. As it turns out, the parents were harboring a bit of a secret from their oldest kid.

"Luna had a Disneyland birthday today!" the "All Of Me" singer wrote. 

He added in parentheses, "As far as she knows, her birthday is today. Don't tell her it's sunday please. Daddy has to work on Sunday. Thank you." Fellow celebrities including Jessica Alba and Brooklyn Decker sent their well wishes to the birthday girl.

However, it turns out that Legend seemed to have some ulterior motives during their stroll through Main Street, Frontier Land, Tomorrow Land and so on.

Despite having already won an EGOT, Legend had one victory out of his grasp until today: officially being a "DILF of Disneyland."

Photos

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Daughter Luna Is Living Her Best Life

The 40-year-old singer uploaded a few more photos of himself with Luna while meandering the theme park.

In one picture, Legend holds Luna on his shoulder while his friend Mike Rosenthal holds Miles. "@mrmikerosenthal and I are submitting this to @dilfs_of_disneyland," he captioned it.

That perhaps had yet to do the trick for the Instagram account, so he shared another one of himself looking extra suave in sunglasses while pushing Luna in a stroller.

"This is my last, desperate attempt," he wrote. "Your move, @dilfs_of_disneyland."

Legend ended up victorious because he was finally featured on Dilfs of Disneyland's Instagram account. "John, how could we even make you wait this long... you are the definition of #strollermeat," they wrote.

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Luna, Disneyland

Joshua Sudock/Disney/South Beach Photo/REX/Shutterstock

Other than this accomplishment, the family seemed to have a totally festive and celebratory weekend at Disneyland. At one point, they met and hung out with Aurora, the princess from Sleeping Beauty. Teigen also shared a video of Luna looking stylish and ready to hit the pool in a black and white bathing suit and large pink sunglasses.

Happy birthday, Luna!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Chrissy Teigen , John Legend , Birthdays , Disney , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Cardi B, 2019 Coachella

Cardi B Gushes About Daughter Kulture and Parenthood: "I'm a Good Mom"

John Travolta, Jett Travolta

John Travolta and Kelly Preston Share Sweet Photos of Late Son Jett on His Birthday

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Bali

Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Romantic Bali Getaway

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake, 2018 Emmy After Party Pics

Jessica Biel Secretly Records Sweet Message for Justin Timberlake as His Tour Ends

Kacey Musgraves, 2019 Coachella

Kacey Musgraves' Coachella Crowd Fails at Simple Call-and-Response

Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson Ross, Coachella 2019, Party

Behind the Scenes at Coachella 2019's Hottest Parties

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Are Officially Single Again

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.