See All the Celebrity Couples Who Are Putting Their Love on Full Display at Coachella 2019

by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Apr. 13, 2019 9:43 AM

Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry, Coachella 2019

Pap Nation / SplashNews.com

The 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is officially in full swing, and celebrities are flocking to Indio, Calif to experience the larger-than-life event.

Along with the stampede of famous faces hitting up the two-weekend event, many stars are enjoying the festival with their boo thangs. If anything, it's become a lovers' paradise as the outdoor fest is filled with live music, parties and more.

Let's not forget it's the place to coordinate couples' outfits and take fire pics for the 'gram that will have people commenting "relationship goals."

While there are some Coachella couple veterans in attendance this year (we're looking at you Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler), there are several new duos.

From Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom to Halsey and Yungblud, these celebrity couples are putting their love on full display at this year's outdoor event in Indio, Calif. With 330 acres to roam around on, it only makes sense all the famous pairs would make the most of their mini romantic getaway.

Coachella 2019: Star Sightings

It's safe to say it's date night (err, weekend) for these celebrity couples, who are soaking up the sun and heating things up in the California desert.

Even if you're experiencing major FOMO (we totally understand!), our gallery just might cheer you up. Because, who can resist seeing people in love, regardless of where they're at?

Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry, Coachella 2019

Roger / BACKGRID

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

The engaged couple is Coachella ready!

Halsey, Yungblud, Coachella 2019

Snorlax / MEGA

Halsey and Yungblud

The singer and her British musician beau dance on festival grounds.

Kristen Stewart, Sara Dunkin, Coachella 2019

Marksman/ Snorlax / MEGA

Kristen Stewart and Sara Dinkin

The two packed on PDA on night one of the festival.

Brooklyn Beckham, Hana Cross, Coachella 2019

GIO/YOLO / BACKGRID

Brooklyn Beckham and Hana Cross

The son of Victoria Beckham and David Beckham get cozy.

Kaia Gerber, Wellington Grant, Coachella 2019

GIO/YOLO / BACKGRID

Kaia Gerber and Wellington Grant

The two models walk the virtual Coachella runway.

For more updates and OMG moments from Coachella 2019, E! News has you covered! Stay in-the-know, here.

