Kacey Musgraves Brings Out Baddie Winkle for Legendary Coachella Performance

Baddie Winkle is following her arrow all the way to Kacey Musgraves' Coachella performance.

In what is sure to be one of the best moments in Coachella history, the country music singer brought out the iconic Baddie Winkle for her performance of "High Horse." Clad in a bright pink ensemble, the 90-year-old came out onstage to dance it out with Kacey on the Coachella main stage. Together, the singer and social media influencer dosey-doed and shimmied as the crowd sang along to the song.

The adorable and fun moment was the perfect end to Kacey's chill set, which included songs from her Grammy-winning album Golden Hour. Fans were dazzled by the singer, who wore a chic rust orange fringe dress that was perfect for the occasion. She complimented the look by wearing gold heels.

This is the Grammy winner's first time performing at the popular musical festival and it surely won't be the last.