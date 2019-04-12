Will NSYNC Reunite for Ariana Grande's Coachella 2019 Performance? All the Clues

Fri., Apr. 12, 2019

Ariana Grande, *NSYNC

Ariana Grande might be giving us all we ever wanted, all we ever needed.

Rumor has it the singer is bringing the famous boy band NSYNC to perform with her at the 2019 Coachella. A source tells E! News there are discussions between Ariana and J.C. but nothing is confirmed right now.

A second source says Lance Bass has recently been in the studio with Ariana. Bass was in Indio, Calif. with husband Michael Thursday night at the GBK Coachella Lounge checking out Old Gringo boots. He also got a personal gift for Ariana made from Kate Mesta jewelry that featured lyrics of a song. 

Fans began to speculate that the Thank U, Next performer was planning the surprise appearance, when she started sharing NSYNC-related videos on her Instagram. On Thursday, the 25-year-old shared a candid clip of herself as a young child attending one of the boy band's shows. Then, the rumor mill went into full-speed when Ariana posted a video of herself dancing to the song "Tearin' Up My Heart."

"The best medicine. 90s baby," she captioned the cute video

Photos

Coachella 2019: Star Sightings

Even if the rumors aren't true, Ari's performance is definitely going to be one to remember. The star has completed over ten shows as part of her Sweetener tour and fans are raving over the concerts. 

Plus, if her surprise appearance at 2018 Coachella is any indication, then she is going to knock this one out of the ballpark. She dropped in for a performance of Marvin Gaye's "Sexual Healing" during Kygo's set, which had everyone pumped. 

Even fans who are not attending the festival can watch the performances on Coachella's YouTube channel. Ariana's set will air on channel 1 at 1:35 a.m. E.T.

