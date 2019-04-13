We're Obsessed With Jessica Simpson's Maternity Line

by Taylor Stephan | Sat., Apr. 13, 2019 3:00 AM
If you ask us, half the fun of being a mom-to-be is dressing your cute new bump.
As you grow, you're old clothes won't really work, but it's actually great because it's an excuse to buy some fresh new wardrobe staples. But the last think you want is some overwhelming muumuu that doesn't make you feel like a million bucks!
Enter: Jessica Simpson who happens to know a thing or two about fashion. The famous mama has been pregnant a few times and she's also a designer, so she knows the dos and don'ts of maternity style. We took a look at her new line with Motherhood Maternity, and let us tell you: Every single piece is beautiful and flattering—just what expectant mothers want to be wearing.
We're very into this yellow duster being thrown over your entire maternity wardrobe, tbh.
This twist-front animal-print dress is a boss look for the office.
Dress up your jeans and T look with a pretty kimono top.
Jumpsuits are cool girl staple, so why should you have to give them up when preggo?
Shorts season is upon us, so here's a comfy option for mamas-to-be!
This mini dress is flirty and fun—perfect for a girl's day luncheon.
This casual striped top is one cute way to show off your bump.
Why not wear this floral number to your own baby shower?
Layer up the fashion-girl way with a chic poncho.
Pregnant or not, you can never have too many T-shirt options.
These skinny jeans are made comfy thanks to that stealthy stretchy waistband.
Add a little flair to your mommy look with these flare legs.
We love a maxi dress always, but this paisley print maternity one takes the cake.
