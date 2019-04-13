A Fiancé, Freedom and Fame: Inside Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Life in Prison

For the first time in her life, Gypsy Rose Blanchard is finally in control.

Gypsy became a national true crime sensation when it was revealed in 2015 that she planned the murder of her mother Dee Dee Blanchard with her then-boyfriend after suffering years of medical child abuse.

Almost five years later, following the release of an HBO documentary, Mommy Dead and Dearest, many TV specials, and now The Act, Hulu's miniseries that reveals the horrific true story of the mother and daughter duo's disturbing relationship, the public is still fascinated by Gypsy, still questioning if she's a victim or a villain.

And the latest twist in her tale is one of the most surprising yet: Obsessed with Disney princesses growing up, the 27-year-old is getting her fairy tale ending, even if she's behind bars. Gypsy is engaged, experiencing more freedom in prison than she ever did in real-life before Dee Dee's death, once saying 10 years in prison was "better" than 10 more years under her mother's care.