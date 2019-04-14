Best Easter Gifts on Amazon

by Taylor Stephan | Sun., Apr. 14, 2019 3:00 AM

No matter how serious you are about Easter, there's one thing we can all agree on: It's a nice time to give and get gifts.

Nothing too extravagant or expensive, just cute and fun stuff, really. A big part of the excitement revolves around the little ones, what with custom bibs and fluffy stuffed animal options galore. But that being said, there are also some good presents out there for the adults, too. Oh yeah, and did we mention you can get all these goodies directly on Amazon? Pretty sweet if you ask us!

And if you're in doubt, we'd never say no to some Easter candy!

Best Easter Gifts on Amazon, Nautica Boys

Amazon

Nautica Boys' 4-Piece Vest Set

We're already planning out the cute photo op that's bound to happen in this outfit.

SHOP NOW: $29 at Amazon

Best Easter Gifts on Amazon, Spotted Zebra Girls' 2-Pack Knit Sleeveless Tiered Dresses

Amazon

Girls' 2-Pack Knit Sleeveless Tiered Dresses

Dress your little angel in these precious dresses—one for today, one for tomorrow!

SHOP NOW: $24 at Amazon

 

 

 

 

 

 

Best Easter Gifts on Amazon, REESES Eggs

Amazon

Embroidered Plush Pink Bunny Personalized Easter Basket

This personalized basket will have all ages grinning from ear to ear.

SHOP NOW: $20 at Amazon

Best Easter Gifts on Amazon

Amazon

Kate Spade New York Women's Intarsia Scallop Pouch Wristlet

This chic wristlet reminds us of an Easter egg and we like it.

SHOP NOW: $98 $69 at Amazon

Best Easter Gifts on Amazon, Pre-Tied Bow Tie

Amazon

Cotton Plaid Pre-Tied Bow Tie & Pocket Square Hankie Derby Day Set

This pastel bow tie is a dapper gift for any dude.

SHOP NOW: $19 at Amazon

Best Easter Gifts on Amazon

Amazon

Jumbo Yellow Ducky Stuffed Animal

Even adults would love to receive this jumbo stuffed ducky.

SHOP NOW: $40 at Amazon

Best Easter Gifts on Amazon

Amazon

LOL Surprise! Bubbly Surprise With Exclusive Doll & Pet

Any little one would be jazzed to see this hot toy in their basket.

SHOP NOW: $30 at Amazon

 

Best Easter Gifts on Amazon

Amazon

Mega Bloks 80-Piece Big Building Bag

Building blocks will provide hours of entertainment for your mini-me.

SHOP NOW: $15 at Amazon

Best Easter Gifts on Amazon

Amazon

Melissa & Doug Stained Glass Made Easy Activity Kit

Have the kids play with this stained glass art kit while you hang with the adults.

SHOP NOW: $12 at Amazon

Best Easter Gifts on Amazon

Amazon

Jessica Simpson Women's Cressia Heeled Sandal

Make an Easter statement with these embellished wedges. 

SHOP NOW: $78 at Amazon

Best Easter Gifts on Amazon

Amazon

Klutz Mini Bake Shop

Here's a sweet gift for your little one that helps in the kitchen.

SHOP NOW: $17 at Amazon

Best Easter Gifts on Amazon

Amazon

Honeycat Tiny Heart Stud Earrings in Gold

Girls of all ages would be stoked to get these classic everyday studs.

SHOP NOW: $18 at Amazon

Best Easter Gifts on Amazon

Amazon

Crayola 140 Count Art Set, Rainbow Inspiration Art Case

Make your mini Picasso's dreams come true with this fully stocked art kit.

SHOP NOW: $16 at Amazon

Best Easter Gifts on Amazon

Amazon

Sam Edelman Yaro Heeled Sandal

These printed spring sandals will be your new favorites.

SHOP NOW: $100 at Amazon

Best Easter Gifts on Amazon

Amazon

Tomy Toomies Hide & Squeak Eggs

Squeaky eggs are a fun and festive basket addition for your toddlers.

SHOP NOW: $14 at Amazon

Best Easter Gifts on Amazon

Amazon

Gund Classic Beatrix Potter Peter Rabbit Stuffed Animal Plush

This stuffed animal is a classic Easter gift.

SHOP NOW: $18 at Amazon

Best Easter Gifts on Amazon

Amazon

My First Easter Handmade Personalized Bunny Bib

Make baby's first Easter one for the books with this cute bib.

SHOP NOW: $20 at Amazon

Best Easter Gifts on Amazon

Amazon

Custom Heat Sensitive Color Changing Ceramic Cup

We don't know a pet lover who wouldn't want this custom mug in their basket.

SHOP NOW: $17 at Amazon

Best Easter Gifts on Amazon

Amazon

Personalized Blue Gingham Wicker Easter Basket

We're all about a classic gingham Easter basket situation.

SHOP NOW: $32 at Amazon

Best Easter Gifts on Amazon

Amazon

Peepers Water Color Sun Square Sunglasses

Baby pink sunnies are a welcome addition to any Easter outfit.

SHOP NOW: $25 at Amazon

Best Easter Gifts on Amazon, REESES Eggs

Amazon

Hershey's Easter Chocolate Candy Assortment

And, of course, no Easter is complete without the candy!

SHOP NOW: $22 at Amazon

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Easter , Life/Style , Style Collective

