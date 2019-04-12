Gypsy Rose Blanchard Gets Engaged in Prison: All the Exclusive Photos and Details

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who rose to notoriety after the 2015 murder of her mother Dee Dee Blanchard, is engaged.

The 27-year-old accepted a proposal from a man she met through her prison's pen pal program, a family-friend and representative for Blanchard tells E! News.

"I mean it's something that she's been keeping under wraps for a little bit," Fancy Macelli shared. "It's very exciting for her, she's very excited."

She adds that Gypsy is keeping the details of the proposal private, but says that Gypsy and her suitor were "very practical" about their decision.

Blanchard is currently serving a 10-year sentence for her role in the murder of her mother, who is said to have suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy. The mental disorder caused Blanchard to fabricate her daughter's age and various medical ailments in order to gain sympathy and benefit from charitable organizations. Gypsy Rose was subjected to years of unnecessary medical treatment and abuse, which she testified during the trial is what pushed her to suggest that Nicholas Godejohn, her then boyfriend, should kill Dee Dee. Godejohn is currently serving a life sentence for the crime.