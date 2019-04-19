Cake, Kiddos & Shiplap, Oh My! See Joanna Gaines' Cutest Family Moments on Her 41st Birthday

Instagram
Raise your glass, get your shiplap ready and toast to the birthday girl, Joanna Gaines!
Today, the Fixer Upper star and home makeover guru turns 41 years old and it makes us so happy. Almost as happy as Chip Gaines on demo day...almost.
Six years ago, Jo changed the home improvement game with the help of her husband Chip when their Waco, Texas life consisting of fixing up homes and making them into gorgeous shiplap-adorned houses with farmhouse sinks aired on TV with the first episode of HGTV's Fixer Upper.
Five seasons later the couple ended their series, but they've remained busy thanks to the books they've written, their Magnolia Market at the Silos in Waco and their Target home line, among many other ventures.
Now, the duo has a new project in the works, a new media company that will launch in summer of 2020.
It will feature a new show starring the couple, content surrounding a variety of topics like home, garden, food, etc. and will feature Chip and Joanna as the chief creative officers alongside current HGTV president Allison Page who will serve as president in this new venture.
We are excited to see what's next for this fam, but if the Gaines children aren't seen on TV alongside their parents at some point in this venture we'll be very upset.
From the beginning of the show, the Gaines family as a whole was an integral part in why we all tuned in week after week.
It was mostly about Joanna's eye for design and Chip's demo know-how, but their kids, Drake, Ella, Duke and Emmie Kay were fan favorites for years.
Plus, when they started helping out on demo day and adding in design ideas with their mom it totally made the episodes that much better.
Now, the family has another little kiddo in their squad, baby Crew, who was born in June 2018 and we need to see more of him ASAP.
In honor of the leading lady in the Gaines' family's birthday, we're giving fans what they want...cute photos of the entire fam over the past six years or so.
Yes, there is a lot of cuteness and yes, there is shiplap!
Plant Baby
"My little squishy #plantbaby," Joanna Gaines captioned this adorable photo with her youngest son Crew in April.
Chip Jr.
"Chip off the old block, " Chip Gaines wrote alongside this precious picture of his mini me in January.
Sleepy Time
When it comes to baby life, it's always sleepy time for little Crew.
Christmas Crafts
Chip grabbed his two daughters Ella and Emmie for a little post-Christmas playtime in December 2018 and all we can think about is how pretty this tree is.
Joanna Gaines
Santa Baby
If you wanted to see the cutest little guy meet Santa, then look no further!
Big Sister Snuggles
In November 2018, Ella had a little snooze with her youngest sibling.
Baylor Babes
How cute is Crew at his first Baylor football game?
Dad Daze
Nothing says summertime more than hanging out in a hammock with your kids.
Cow Kids
When Chip's not remodeling a house he's working on the farm and his kids are always by his side.
Boys Will Be Boys
"Walked into this cuddlefest and my heart almost burst," Joanna wrote alongside this photo of Chip, middle son Duke and her youngest Crew.
Porch Pals
"Me + Crew + Cookie = ❤️" Joanna captioned this perfect summer moment.
Party of Five
This photo of the four older Gaines kids waiting to meet their little brother warms our heart.
Golf Guys
"I'm not going to lie.. I absolutely HATE golf. My nemesis sport, the antibaseball. But you know what I don't hate, time well spent with these beautiful boys," Chip captioned this photo of Drake (the oldest Gaines kid) and Duke in May 2018.
Fixer Uppers
We would love to see this adorable bunch at our demo day...what about you?
Milkshake Gang
In January 2018, Joanna and Drake had a fun day out and topped it off with milkshakes.
Maze Runners
"Nothing like a good game of hide-and-go-seek in the corn fields #texasforever," Joanna shared with this photo in May 2017.
Demo Day
What's better than Chip at demo day? Chip with his two best workers, Drake and Duke, duh.
Pig Pen
Yes, those are pigs and yes, the Gaines kids are chilling with them.
HGTV
Thankful
In 2016, the Gaines fam celebrated Thanksgiving in style and then released this photo to the masses and we're not worthy.
Rough Day
"What me and the boys have actually been up to with the girls out of town.. #thingsAreGettingCrazy," Chip captioned this nap photo.
Girls' Trip
Leave it to the Gaines ladies to go on a trip to Austin and come back with design inspiration courtesy of a wall.
Move That Canvas!
In June 2016, the Gaines fam revealed their bakery to their four kids and their faces were priceless.
Baseball or Bust
We love these custom Gaines jerseys that all of the kids and Chip and Jo are wearing while rooting for their Baylor team.
Happy Birthday
"The best birthday surprise was waking up to the most amazing bkfst and a room full of all my favorite superheroes," Joanna captioned this heartwarming snap.
Ready, Set, Go!
Chip proved once again that he's a big kid while playing with Duke and kicking off the new year in 2016.
Christmas Festivities
What, this isn't what your Christmas day looks like?!
NYC Adventures
In November 2015, the Gaines crew heading to the Big Apple to wander and explore and they looked like they had a blast.
Goofballs
You might not know this, but the kids are all rolling their dad in a tire in this photo and it's too funny.
Action!
This is a behind-the-scenes look at season three of Fixer Upper and just look at how cute Emmie Kay is.
Garden Girls
There is so much cuteness in this photo!
A Family Affair
In April 2015, the fam broke ground at the Silos on their Magnolia Market and more and it was a big deal.
Silos Siblings
The kiddos got in early on the ground breaking festivities and clearly they love dirt just like their parents.
The Onesie Bunch
On Christmas Eve in 2014, Chip hung out with all the kiddos, including his four and his nieces and nephews who were all rocking matching pjs.
Magic Moment
Disney day with these two fun parents? Sign us up!
Home on the Range
We can't get enough of these Gaines kids...they are so freaking adorable.