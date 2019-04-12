See Tristan Thompson's Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to Daughter True

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Apr. 12, 2019 1:12 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
True Thompson, Tristan Thompson

Instagram

Tristan Thompson is giving birthday girl True Thompson a shout-out.

In honor of the 1-year-old's birthday, the Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player took to Instagram to share his joy in having True in his life. Alongside a series of adorable photos is the caption: "True-ly Perfect. My baby girl is one today. Man time goes by soo fast but i'm loving every minute of it. Can't wait for us to sit home all day and watch lion king and paw patrol lol."

It seems like Khloe Kardashian and Tristan have a weekend full of fun activities awaiting her. Khloe shared photos of the newly minted 1-year-old gleefully playing in a cloud of pink balloons on Friday, which is a great way to kick off one's birthday. 

Plus, the tiny tyke has received a multitude of gifts like a trendy ensemble from Fendi and a diamond bracelet from one of her mom's friends. This doesn't even include the boxes upon boxes of baked goods that True and her family will likely be indulging on throughout the day. 

Photos

True Thompson's Cutest Photos

And the celebrations are only beginning! Being a member of the Kardashian family comes with its perks, including lavish birthday parties that everynew

one wants to go to. This weekend will likely see a bash that is a 1-year-old's dreams come true.

Plus, the entire family with gather to celebrate Khloe's only child, like Kanye West, aunt Kim Kardashian and auntie Kylie Jenner, who all gave the little one a shout-out on their Instagrams. 

Presents, sweet treats and people who love you... what more could a girl ask for?

Happy birthday, True!

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ True Thompson , Tristan Thompson , Khloe Kardashian , Birthdays , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
One Love Manchester benefit concert, Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Says She "Didn't Mean to Startle" Fans With PTSD Brain Scan

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Says He's "Bouncing Back" After "Most Challenging" Time in His Life

Janelle Monae, Them

Janelle Monáe Opens Up About Her "Journey" With Her Sexual Identity

Kendall Jenner, Kanye West

Kendall Jenner Says Kanye West’s Coachella Sunday Service Will Be ''Something So Crazy''

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, NeNe Leakes

NeNe Leakes Is So Over Real Housewives Reunions and Her "Boring" Castmates

Kate Hudson, Daily Front Row Awards

Kate Hudson Says She Feels Like She Was aTeen Mom

Billie Eilish, Mindy Kaling, The Office

Billie Eilish Is a Major Fan of The Office—and Mindy Kaling Is Here for It

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.