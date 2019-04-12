Kate Hudson Says She Feels Like She Was a Teen Mom

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Apr. 12, 2019 12:58 PM

Kate Hudson has both a teenager and a newborn at home, and she feels like she was a teen mom.

In Hollywood terms, she basically was; While many actresses tend to wait until their late '20s or '30s to start a family to focus on their rising careers, Hudson welcomed her first child, son Ryder Robinson, at age 24.

"I was like 12 when I [had him]...In terms of like a Hollywood actress, I was like a teen mom," she said on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan on Friday. "Me and Reese Witherspoon were like teen moms. We had kids really super young."

Hudson, who will turn 40 next week, gave birth in October to Rani Rose, her first daughter, third child and first baby with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa. Their little girl joins now-15-year-old Ryder, Hudson's son with ex-husband Chris Robinson, and Bingham Bellamy, her 7-year-old son with ex-fiancé and Muse frontman Matt Bellamy.

"It feels like I have 500 kids," Hudson joked on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan. "Everyone's like, 'How are you?' And I'm like, 'Exhausted. I'm so tired."

"Ryder's 15, which is crazy, I mean, it's like, I mean, he is almost, he's getting up to six feet and he's such a great boy, young man," she continued, pretending to sob. "The other day we went to breakfast and I was juggling a million things and I think it's like, really wise to go alone with three kids...and the next thing you know, I'm not eating, I'm juggling everything and I go to Ryder, [say] 'Just take Rani,' and I went to get my food at the buffet, and I looked over and here is this young man holding his sister."

She added, "It was the craziest image to me and I just thought, life is really weird."

