How Prince Harry Thoroughly Charmed Oprah Winfrey

"At this stage in my life, I only talk to who I want to talk to, okay?"

It's a right that Oprah Winfrey has more than earned. But thank goodness that the media mogul determined Prince Harry was someone that was going "to stimulate, inspire and lift" her up, the criteria she gave during an appearance on The Daily Show Wednesday to explain the type of people she chooses to surround herself with.

Because when the queen of all media pairs up with Britain's most charming prince, good things are bound to happen.

"We are excited to announce that The Duke of Sussex and Oprah Winfrey are partners, co-creators and executive producers on their forthcoming mental health series launching on Apple in 2020," the official announcement, posted to Harry and wife Meghan Markle's new Instagram account Wednesday, declared. "The pair have been developing the series for several months and are looking forward to sharing such an important project on this global platform.

Already well underway, the multi-part show "will focus on both mental illness and mental wellness," the release continued, "inspiring viewers to have an honest conversation about the challenges each of us faces, and how to equip ourselves with the tools to not simply survive, but to thrive."