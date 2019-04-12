Jennifer Garner Has the Best Reaction to a 13 Going on 30 Sequel

Barry Wetcher/Columbia Tri Star/Kobal/Shutterstock
Is 13 Going on 30 getting a sequel?
Later this month, the beloved Jennifer Garner movie will be celebrating its 15th anniversary. While the film was released in 2004, the romantic comedy has continued to grow in popularity over the years. Ariana Grande even did a tribute to the film in her "Thank U, Next" music video in late 2018. So, will we ever see Jenna Rink back on the big screen? According to Garner, that is unlikely.
While appearing on Good Morning America on Friday, the 46-year-old star was asked about a possible movie sequel...and she had a pretty hilarious response.
"What like 15 Going on 50?" Garner said as the co-hosts laughed. "Let's simmer down and then let's leave well enough alone."
Though a sequel might not happen, Garner only has fond memories from the movie, including working with co-star Judy Greer.
"It was the cast, Judy Greer, working with Judy," Garner said as GMA aired a clip of the duo from the film. "We had so much fun together. She was my frenemy [in the movie] and we're still really good friends."
13 Going on 30, which also starred Mark Ruffalo and Andy Serkis, turns 15 on April 23! We'll be enjoying some Razzles in celebration.
