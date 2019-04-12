Nina Dobrev Says She Still Has to "Fight for Roles": Look Back at Her Best Ones

Michael Schwartz / Story + Rain
by Corinne Heller | Fri., Apr. 12, 2019 11:07 AM
Despite starring on a hit TV show for six years, Nina Dobrev says she still has to "fight" for acting roles.
The 30-year-old actress rose to fame in the late '00s as the heroine Elena Gilbert on the CW series The Vampire Diaries. She left the show, which had a cult following, after six seasons in 2015. She went on to appear in movies such as xXx: Return of Xander Cage and the 2017 reboot of the 1990 film Flatliners.
When asked in an April 2019 cover interview for fashion and lifestyle magazine Story + Rain if she would do a Marvel movie, Dobrev said, "I've auditioned for quite a few of them. I still have to fight for roles."
Here are some of Dobrev's best acting parts over the years:
Warner Home Video
The actress played heroine Elena Gilbert, as well as antagonist Katherine Pierce, on the hit CW show for six seasons, from 2009 to 2015.
Epitome Pictures / The N
The actress played model, high school student and teen mom Mia Jones on the hit show on seasons six through eight, from 2006 to 2009.
Summit Entertainment
The actress played Candace in the 2012 movie.
Twentieth Century Fox
The actress played Josie in the 2014 crime comedy film.
Paramount Home Entertainment
The actress played Becky Clearidge alongside Vin Diesel and Ruby Rose in the 2017 sequel to the action franchise.
Sony Pictures Home Entertainment
The actress starred in the 2017 reboot of the hit 1990 film.
CBS
The actress plays Clem, a woman moves in with her older half-sister and her fiancé, on the CBS sitcom, which premiered in January 2019.
Young Money Entertainment/Cash Money Records
The actress made a cameo in this 2018 clip.
Nowadays, Dobrev can be seen showcasing her comedic chops on the new CBS comedy series Fam.
"I wasn't looking to do a sitcom, and I realized how little I knew about sitcoms," she told Story + Rain. "I was a huge fan of Friends and Will & Grace and Seinfeld, but never watched them with a critical eye. I didn't know they were filmed in front of a live audience."
"My manager and agents said it's basically a play you put on in a week, and it's a challenging medium to do," she continued. "I've always loved a challenge—if it scares me, that's an indication I should do it."
