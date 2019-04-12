Melissa Joan Hart Spills the 90s Teen Tea on Celeb Crushes and Kissing James Van Der Beek

Netflix
by Lauren Piester | Fri., Apr. 12, 2019 9:00 AM
For the first time in her career, Melissa Joan Hart is playing the mom, but that doesn't mean she's forgetting about all those years she spent as a teen icon.
In a clip exclusive to E! News, Hart sits down with her teen costars Siena Agudong and Lauren Lindsey Donzis in Netflix's No Good Nick and allows them to grill her on being a teen star in the 90s and early 2000s. Who was her celeb crush? Did she get to go to prom? What was her first onscreen kiss like?
Hart reveals her love for Pauly Shore, reminisces about the Clarissa Explains It All costume department dressing her for her boyfriend's prom, and tells a little tale about the time she had to kiss "this boy, James Van Der Beek" for the first time on screen.
In the series, which is a bit of a mix between a sitcom and a mystery show, Hart plays opposite Sean Astin as Liz and Ed, a married couple with two teen kids (Donzis and Kalama Epstein), whose lives are upended by the arrival of an apparent distant relative, Nick (Agudong), who plans to get revenge on the family for ruining her life.
So it's safe to say it's not your typical family sitcom. You can watch the trailer below!
No Good Nick premieres August 15 on Netflix.
